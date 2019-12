BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - As expected, the Bank of England held its key rate at 0.75 percent and asset purchase plan at GBP 435 billion. The pound dropped against its major rivals after the decision.



The pound was trading at 1.3098 against the greenback, 143.39 against the yen, 1.2841 against the franc and 0.8498 against the euro around 7:01 am ET.



