Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 895738 ISIN: US2371941053 Ticker-Symbol: DDN 
Stuttgart
19.12.19
08:05 Uhr
105,00 Euro
+1,00
+0,96 %
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
101,00
102,00
14:32
100,00
102,00
14:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DARDEN RESTAURANTS
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DARDEN RESTAURANTS INC105,00+0,96 %