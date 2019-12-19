

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Darden Restaurants Inc. (DRI) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from last year.



The company's profit totaled $24.7 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $115.6 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Darden Restaurants Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $138.4 million or $1.12 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.6% to $2.06 billion from $1.97 billion last year.



Darden Restaurants Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $138.4 Mln. vs. $115.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.12 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q2): $2.06 Bln vs. $1.97 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.30 to $6.45



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX