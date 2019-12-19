Rekor Systems, Inc.: Rekor to Become Secondary Distributor of Amber Alerts

Rekor announces Nationwide Effort to Deploy Vehicle Recognition Software to Quickly Find Any Vehicle Involved in a Crime involving Children

COLUMBIA, MD / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:REKR) ("Rekor"), a Nasdaq company focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience, announced today a nationwide effort to distribute AMBER Alerts through its vehicle recognition systems. AMBER Alerts are emergency messages issued when a law enforcement agency determines that a child has been abducted and is in imminent danger. As an AMBER Alert Secondary Distributor, Rekor will be able to instantly distribute alerts to law enforcement agencies that utilize Rekor's vehicle recognition technology in addition to existing AMBER Alert resources such as broadcasts to radio, TV, road signs, cell phones, and other data-enabled devices.

"This new secondary distribution initiative will allow us to instantly distribute AMBER Alerts to our law enforcement clients, as part of the Rekor Public Safety Network. It is our hope that our vehicle recognition software will make it easier to find a vehicle involved in an AMBER Alert, child abduction emergency, or any other crime involving a vehicle," said Matt Hill, Chief Science Officer, Rekor. "The beauty of our AI and machine learning software is that it can be easily installed and works with any existing device - meaning organizations can integrate it within their current camera systems without the expense of purchasing prohibitively expensive new hardware. Not only does it recognize license plates with industry leading accuracy, it also identifies vehicle make, model and color. We want to help keep our children and communities safe and we look forward to working with organizations across the country to accomplish that."

In 2017 and 2018, over a quarter of the cases where a child was rescued due to the activation of an AMBER Alert were resolved because someone recognized the vehicle in the alert. Robert Lowery, Vice President of the Missing Children Division at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) said, "AMBER Alerts are an important tool for the most dangerous child abduction cases because they allow for the rapid dissemination of information to the public, which very often includes a vehicle. Rekor's AI will leverage technology to help find those cars even more quickly so we can bring children safely home." To expand the reach of this technology, Rekor is offering free licenses to law enforcement and other agencies responsible for quickly recovering abducted children, as well as finding vehicles associated with other crimes.

"There is no better example of how our technology can work than highlighting its ability to find a vehicle of interest associated with an AMBER Alert," said Robert A. Berman, CEO, Rekor. "Using important details such as make, model, color, and year, our powerful vehicle recognition system gives law enforcement the tools they need to find children quickly and bring them home safe and sound."

Rekor's support for law enforcement and commitment to child safety extends beyond distribution of AMBER alerts. The company is proud to sponsor NCMEC's annual Heroes' Awards honoring law enforcement who have gone above and beyond to recover a missing or exploited child. Contributions to the Heroes' Awards directly support NCMEC's critical mission to find missing children, reduce child exploitation, and to prevent future victimization.

To learn how to join the Rekor Public Safety Network, please visit our website.

About Rekor Systems, Inc.

Rekor Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq (REKR) with headquarters in Columbia, Maryland. Rekor is focused on bringing smarter, faster, cost-competitive solutions to the worlds of public safety and customer experience. With a strong presence in over seventy countries across the world, we use the power of artificial intelligence to provide actionable, vital information for our clients. Whether it's using machine learning software to give those who protect us better tools to keep us safe, or through solutions tailored to improving the everyday lives of everyday people, Rekor has the tech, and the expertise, for the job. At Rekor, we strive to make the impossible … possible. To learn more please visit our website: https://rekorsystems.com.

About the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC)

NCMEC is the nation's clearinghouse and comprehensive reporting center for all issues related to the prevention of and recovery from child victimization. NCMEC operates under the mission to find missing children, reduce child exploitation, and to prevent future victimization. Since 1985, the non-profit organization has assisted law enforcement in recovering over 311,000 missing children across the United States.

About the NCMEC Heroes' Awards

Every year, the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children is proud to celebrate law enforcement heroes who have demonstrated exceptional dedication to recover a missing or exploited child. On June 24th, 2020, the Heroes' Awards will provide a one of a kind experience at Nationals Park as the home team takes on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. Other than statements of historical facts, all statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including particularly statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective products and services, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, and future results of current and anticipated products and services. These statements involve uncertainties, such as known and unknown risks, and are dependent on other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the future results, performance or achievements we express or imply. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those described under the sections in our Annual and Quarterly Reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond our control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events, or otherwise.

Media Contact:

Matthew Bretzius

FischTank Marketing and PR

matt@fischtankpr.com

Investor Contact:

Charles Degliomini

Rekor Systems, Inc.

ir@rekorsystems.com

SOURCE: Rekor Systems, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570680/Rekor-to-Become-Secondary-Distributor-of-Amber-Alerts