Entrepreneur Forum: 2019 Entrepreneur Summit & Technology Innovation Project Roadshow in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province

JIAXING, CHINA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / The 2019 Entrepreneur Summit & Technology Innovation Project Roadshow was held on December 17th and 18th in Jiaxing, Zhejiang Province. The summit saw over 2000 participants from the government, the finance, investment and technology sector and academia. Over 400 technology innovation projects staged roadshows, including 160 from the UK, the US, Germany, Sweden, Austria, Australia, Ukraine, Japan and other countries beyond China.

The theme of this summit is "Leading to an era of innovation @Jiaxing". It includes six thematic activities: Entrepreneur Forum, SHPEA Innovation & Entrepreneurship Project Roadshow, Yangtze-River Delta Urban Summit on Huawei Cloud, Closed Session on the Cultural Sector, The 20th Anniversary of the Establishment of Jiaxing ' s Incubators and the Grand Final of the Second Innovation & Entrepreneurship Competition for technological hatching Enterprises, Closed Session for National Distinguished Experts, 2019 Entrepreneur Summit Concert & The Fourth Overseas High-level Talent Concert. There are still 13 special roadshows for technology innovation projects.

Gao Xingfu, Member of the CPC Party Leadership Group and Vice Governor of Zhejiang Provincial People ' s Government; Du Yue, Former Secretary-general of National Commission of The People's Republic of China for UNESCO and Director of inter-sector cooperation and partnership of UNESCO; Zhong Rongsa, vice president of Asset Management Association of China; Gao Tao, deputy general manager of CETC; You Zheng, vice president of Tsinghua University; Zhang Bing, Secretary of CPC Jiaxing Municipal Committee, etc. attended the summit and delivered speeches.

Tu Guangshao, chairman of the Shanghai Finance Institute; Jerry Kaplan, inventor of the tablet computer, expert in artificial intelligence and futurologist; Zhang Suyang, founding partner of Volcanics Venture; Chen Yonglan, managing director and Head of China & Asia of EURAZEO; Gong Changde, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences; Alla Yesypenko, academician of the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine; Vladimir Potkin, academician of Belarusian Academy of Sciences and other overseas guests attended the summit.

During the summit, Jiaxing officially launched new policies to boost technological innovation. In the next three years, it will dedicate more than 10 billion RMB in fiscal revenue and state capital and 100 billion RMB in industry guidance fund to developing over 100 high-caliber talent teams and facilitating the implementation of over 1000 high-level technology innovation projects.

The summit is an effort by Jiaxing City to attract innovation resources, establish innovation cooperation system, spark enthusiasm for entrepreneurship and build a dynamic city by integrating into the global innovation network.

