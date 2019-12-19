Wind took the largest share of the awarded capacity, according to the preliminary results, but newly introduced limitations for such projects helped solar to take a significant portion of the allocated power for the first time in a Polish energy auction, with the highest bid coming in at $0.0608/kWh.The Polish Energy Regulatory Office (ERO) has announced the winners of its solar and wind auction for projects above 1 MW, held on Nov. 5. The minimum auction price was PLN 162.83 ($42.48)/MWh, while the maximum bid came in at PLN 233.29/MWh, the regulator said, without providing additional details. ...

