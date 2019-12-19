Zebra Medical Vision, the deep learning medical imaging analytics company, announces today a global co-development and commercialization agreement with DePuy Synthes* to bring Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunities to orthopaedics, based on imaging data.

Every year, millions of orthopaedic procedures worldwide use traditional two-dimensional (2D) CT scans or MRI imaging to assist with pre-operative planning. CT scans and MRI imaging can be expensive, and CT scans are associated with more radiation and are uncomfortable for some patients. Zebra-Med's technology uses algorithms to create three-dimensional (3D) models from X-ray images. This technology aims to bring affordable pre-operative surgical planning to surgeons worldwide without the need for traditional MRI or CT-based imaging.

"We are thrilled to start this collaboration and have the opportunity to impact and improve orthopaedic procedures and outcomes in areas including the knee, hip, shoulder, trauma, and spine care," says Eyal Gura, Co-Founder and CEO of Zebra Medical Vision. "We share a common vision surrounding the impact we can have on patients' lives through the use of AI, and we are happy to initiate such a meaningful strategic partnership, leveraging the tools and knowledge we have built around bone health AI in the last five years."

This technology is planned to be introduced as part of DePuy Synthes' VELYS Digital Surgery solutions for pre-operative, operative, and post-operative patient care.

About Zebra Medical Vision

Zebra Medical Vision's imaging analytics platform allows healthcare institutions to identify patients at risk of disease and offer improved, preventative treatment pathways, to improve patient care. The company is funded by Khosla Ventures, Marc Benioff, Intermountain Investment Fund, OurCrowd Qure, Aurum, aMoon, Nvidia, Johnson Johnson Innovation JJDC, Inc. (JJDC) and Dolby Ventures. Zebra Medical Vision has raised $52 million in funding to date, and was named a Fast Company Top-5 AI and Machine Learning company. Zebra-Med is a global leader in AI FDA cleared products, and is installed in hospitals globally, from Australia to India, Europe to the U.S, and the LATAM region.

