Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

19.12.2019 | 14:01
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Disclosure of Portfolio Holdings

London, December 19

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of portfolio investments for BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc as at 31 October 2019 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/brlait-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

Sarah Beynsberger
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 020 7743 2639

19 December 2019

END

