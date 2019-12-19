Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of knowledge management, names the premium partner Collective FLS "Partner of the Year 2019."

"The commitment and implementation expertise of the Collective FLS team over the past year has been truly outstanding," says Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze, commenting on the decision. "We are pleased to have such a reliable and competent partner on board who is passionate about selling our product to the US market."

"This award is a resounding success for the entire team and a confirmation that our work which we carry out with great enthusiasm every day is a perfect match for Mindbreeze. We are looking forward to the next projects," says James Dudla, CEO of Collective FLS.

Mindbreeze InSpire is a highly efficient solution for the seamless and rapid provision of internal and in particular business-relevant data. Unlike other insight engines, Mindbreeze InSpire combines the latest technological breakthroughs such as machine learning, natural language processing, and AI-based search capabilities into an appliance that is easy to use and implement.

Companies from a wide range of sectors including telecommunications, aviation, and the pharmaceutical industry rely on Mindbreeze's solutions when it comes to analyzing large amounts of data and making this data available to their employees efficiently.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence, and knowledge management. Mindbreeze's global network of partners makes it possible to serve customers across time zones anywhere in the world.

You can find more information at www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

About Collective FLS

FLS, Inc. is a technology-independent provider of information solutions and services designed to support technology transformation for customers in the areas of federal civil, defense, and public administration.

