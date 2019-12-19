Mainz (ots) -
Woche 05/20
Donnerstag, 30.01.
Bitte Programmänderungen beachten:
5.40 Neu im Kino
"Wild Rose" von Tom Harper
(vom 10.12.2019)
5.45 Candice Renoir
-6.35 Gebeichtet ist halb vergeben
(vom 12.10.2018)
Candice Renoir Cécile Bois
Antoine Dumas Raphaël Lenglet
Mehdi Badhou Ali Marhyar
Sylvie Leclerc Nathalie Boutefeu
und andere
Buch: Robin Barataud
Regie: Sylvie Ayme
("Candice Renoir: Jugend hat keine Tugend" wurde auf Donnerstag,
06.02.2020, verschoben.)
Woche 06/20
Donnerstag, 06.02.
Bitte Folgenkorrektur beachten:
5.50 Candice Renoir
-6.35 Jugend hat keine Tugend
(vom 19.10.2018)
Candice Renoir Cécile Bois
Antoine Dumas Raphaël Lenglet
Mehdi Badhou Ali Marhyar
Sylvie Leclerc Nathalie Boutefeu
und andere
Buch: Robin Barataud
Regie: Sylvie Ayme
("Candice Renoir: Gebeichtet ist halb vergeben" wurde auf Donnerstag,
30.01.2020, vorgezogen.) Pressekontakt:
ZDF Presse und Information
Telefon: +49-6131-70-12121
Original-Content von: ZDF, übermittelt durch news aktuell
Originalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/7840/4474075
