

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Investors are closely analyzing the upcoming trial of President trump in the Senate after the impeachments by the House of Representatives. Market sentiments on Thursday might also be linked to economic announcements on Jobless Claims and Existing Home Sales.



Asian shares finished mostly down, while European shares are trading lower.



Early cues from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open moderately higher on the day.



As of 7.30 am ET, the Dow futures were gaining 30 points, the S&P 500 futures were progressing 0.50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were rising 1.75 points.



The U.S. major averages ended Wednesday broadly down. The Nasdaq inched up 4.38 points or 0.1 percent to 8,827.73, the Dow dipped 27.88 points or 0.1 percent to 28,239.28 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.38 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 3,191.14.



The Labor Department's Jobless Claims for the week will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 221K while it was 252K in the previous week.



Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia's Business Outlook Survey report for December will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 8.5, down from 10.4 in the previous month.



The Commerce Department's Current Account, that represent the international trade balance in goods, services, and unilateral transfers, for the third quarter will be released at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for a deficit of $127.8 billion, while it was a deficit of $128.2 billion in the prior quarter.



The National Association of Realtors' Existing Home Sales Data for November will be published at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for 5.450 million, up from 5.460 million in the prior month.



The Conference Board's Leading Indicators for November will be issued at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for a growth of 0.1 percent, while it slipped 0.1 percent in the previous month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Natural Gas Report for the week will be published at 10.30 am ET. In the prior week, the change was decline of 73 bcf.



Two -year, five year and seven year Treasury Note auction will be held at 11.00 am ET. The 5-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities or TIPS auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Balance Sheet for the week is expected at 4.30 pm ET. In the previous week, the level was $4.095 trillion.



The Fed Money Supply for week is scheduled at 4.30 pm ET. The M2 weekly change was a deficit of $0.3 billion.



Asian stocks ended Thursday's session on a muted note. Chinese shares ended little changed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index finished marginally higher at 3,017.07 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index ended down 0.30 percent at 27,800.49.



Japanese shares dropped from a 14-month high. The Nikkei average gave up 69.58 points, or 0.29 percent, to end at 23,864.85 while the broader Topix index closed 0.13 percent lower at 1,736.11. Australian markets gave up early gains to end lower.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 18.30 points, or 0.27 percent, to 6,833.10, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended down 14.40 points, or 0.21 percent, at 6,942.60.



European shares are trading broadly lower. CAC 40 of France is down 1.42 points or 0.03 percent. DAX of Germany is progressing 21.89 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is losing 65.02 points or 0.90 percent. Swiss Market Index is up 42.69 points or 0.46 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.08 percent.



