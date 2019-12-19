Jeff Bezos Freedom's Wings Award Highlights the Annual Living Legends of Aviation Awards

Prestigious award honors advancing principles of freedom

BEVERLY HILLS, California, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- John Travolta, the "Official Ambassador of Aviation," will host the 17th annual "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in California. The event honors those who have made significant contributions to aviation/aerospace.

The event will culminate with the presentation of the "Jeff Bezos Freedom's Wings Award," the most prestigious award in the aerospace industry. It honors the advancement of the principles of freedom. Like the Pulitzer or Booker Awards, the "Bezos Award" will grow in recognition and importance with each annual presentation. Blue Origin space exploration company founder, Jeff Bezos, or his designee will present the "Jeff Bezos Freedoms Wings Award" January 16, 2020 at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles.

"The Legends are honored that Mr. Bezos joined our ranks last year, and we look forward to his recognizing this year's recipient," said Travolta.

The Legends will also induct seven new individuals into the ranks of the Living Legends of Aviation, highlighted by Capt. James Lovell, an astronaut with several historical firsts with his flights on Gemini 7, Gemini 12, Apollo 8 and Apollo 13. Other Legends to be inducted include Larry Flynn, Sergei Sikorsky, Maj. General Patrick Brady, Rod Lewis, Craig Hosking and Bill Garvey.

The Legends will honor Kenny Dichter, founder of "Wheels Up," with the "Eren Ozmen Entrepreneur of the Year Award." The "Kenn Ricci Lifetime Aviation Entrepreneur Award," will be presented to Dr. S. Harry Robertson, founder of Robertson Fuel Systems, inventor of the "Robbie Tanks" which has saved thousands of lives.

The Legends will highlight the accomplishments of Elling Halvorson, founder of Papillon Helicopters. The "Elling Halvorson Vertical Flight Hall of Fame Award" will be presented to Sergei Sikorsky. The "Wings of Help Award" will be presented to Thomas Schrade.

The "Living Legends of Aviation" was founded on December 17, 2003, exactly 100 years after Orville and Wilbur Wright took their first powered flight, with the purpose of celebrating aviation's second hundred years. The "Living Legends of Aviation" are remarkable people of extraordinary accomplishment in aviation and aerospace; they include entrepreneurs, innovators, industry leaders, astronauts, record breakers, pilots who have become celebrities and celebrities who have become pilots. The Legends include 100 accomplished men and women from across the world among their ranks.

The "Living Legends of Aviation Awards" are produced by the Kiddie Hawk Air Academy, a 501-c-3 non-profit organization. Kiddie Hawk's mission is to educate children and spark their interest in aviation/aerospace. Please visit LivingLegendsOfAviation.org for more information.