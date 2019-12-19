OZLANA Releases the Bugs Bunny Collaboration as Debuted on The Runway at Paris Fashion Week

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / As premiered on The Neverland runway, Australian brand OZLANA has released the the Bugs Bunny x OZLANA collection, now available in Australia exclusively in their new Sydney Westfield Boutique and with exclusive distributors across China for a limited time. Introducing the classic character across knit sweaters, cardigans embellished parkas, a range of wool scarves, and an exclusive reflective Down Jacket, the collection is a playful exploration of childlike ideals and a sweet cheekiness with the classic "What's Up, Doc?" slogan referenced across the styles. Pastel tones are strong across the collection, a sugar sweet rainbow of pinks, blues, and yellow contrasted with Bugs Bunny classic grey.

The collection was spotted on celebrities such as Jiani Zhang and Biting Guo during Paris Fashion Week, and popped up in NYLON Magazine on celebrity NiNi, becoming immediately popular in China and flooding social media.

PARIS FASHION WEEK "THE NEVERLAND"

OZLANA's runway show, The Neverland, was an indulgent embrace into the brands story-telling ideals, set on the second last day of Spring/Summer 2020 Paris Fashion Week under the elegant glass dome ceiling of the Palais de la Decouverte.

The Neverland collection revolved around five elements - the practical & lush fur parka, with decadent fur spilling over the collar & from inside. Crystal star showered tulles in soft ivory, sage, and light twilight blue. Structured asymmetrical wool suiting with pleats framing the body. Prints by Australian artist Victoria Garcia told the fable of The Neverland, rippling across voluminous dresses and western shirts in soft georgette, windblown as she crossed the heavens.

Show notes by Creative Director Hannah Kim described the world she created in idyllic dreams and sweeping metaphors; "The Neverland is a theatrical opera - the audience were invited to witness, watching live as magic happens before their eyes as the models cross the runway, in the boundary between reality & the surreal. The set indulges this fantasy, creating the world with navy velvet curtains hanging thick behind the runway & audience. The runway sparkles with chandeliers laid on navy carpet, as if fallen from the sky itself, with wild purple & white flowers organically placed across the runway & stairs of the grand Palais de la Decouverte space, elevated by the traditional French architecture."

Indeed, the collection did wrap the audience in the world created - immersive and full, much like the enveloping embrace of a warm jacket itself, transported the seated guests to an ethereal moment far from the cold world outside.

ABOUT OZLANA

OZLANA is an outerwear brand based in Australia - founded in 2015, mostly known for its wide range of outerwear; fur parka jackets & goose down jackets, with a focus on functionality alongside beautiful, delicate garments. The brand brings together performance, functionality and fashion-forward designs with a romantic and feminine personality. Devoted to making unique garments using high quality materials, craftmanship and continuous innovation to deliver light-weight outer garments with comfort, functionality and a surreal beauty. Throughout their product range, OZLANA embodies a style of whimsical and youthful modern femininity from classic traditional fur parkas to a varied women's fashion range. OZLANA's artful style is explored through artist collaborations every season to enrich collections with playful new ideas.

