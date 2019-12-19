Spokane, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Gridiron BioNutrients (OTCQB: GMVP), announces it is pursuing business opportunities within the CBD Oil processing space. Earlier this month Gridiron secured 10,000lbs of high-quality industrial hemp and is currently in the process of extracting CBD oil through a third-party provider.

Tim Orr, President of Gridiron BioNutrients commented, "At this stage of the business we have decided to add extraction as a core part of Gridiron Iron's business model as we look to sell our CBD products. Moving the company into new business lines within the CBD space will help accelerate our growth. Gridiron purchased 10,000lbs of industrial hemp (biomass) and plans on processing the biomass into crude within the next 60 days. We anticipate the processing will generate 400 liters of crude. The final processed product is expected to be winterized decarbed crude with a minimum 60% total cannabinoids, to later be refined into high-quality CBD oil." Tim went on to state, "Gridiron has also recently executed a non-binding letter of intent with a Company positioned in the CBD space domiciled in Canada, and are currently in negotiations for the potential licensing our brand that would include the sale of a significant amount of inventory we have on hand."

About Gridiron BioNutrients

Gridiron is in the CBD space with and has had a focused on the development and commercialization of high-quality innovative CBD products within the health and wellness marketplace. Gridiron strives to formulate and design products that maximize the human body's potential enabling individuals to heal faster, train longer and recover quicker.

