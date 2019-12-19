

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com, Inc. is offering customers at least one free and easy return option this holiday season for many items including electronics, pet supplies, household items, kitchen appliances and more.



The online retailer is also expanding its label-free and box-free returns to more than 5,800 locations, by limiting the amount of packaging used for returns and reducing the number of pickups from drivers. At the label-free and box-free returns locations, the products are packed and shipped for free by the associate, consolidating packages whenever possible.



Amazon said the label-free and box-free return option is one of its many sustainability initiatives, including goals such as The Climate Pledge, it's commitment to net zero carbon by 2040 and 100 percent renewable energy by 2030.



The company has more than 18,000 drop-off locations in the U.S for making free and easy returns. These include Amazon Books stores, Amazon 4-Star stores, Amazon Hub locations, select Whole Foods Markets and third party locations such as Kohl's, UPS and more.



The 'no questions asked free returns' option is now available for items including electronics, household items, pet supplies, kitchen appliances, shoes and apparel. Previously only clothing, shoes and bedding were eligible for at least one free return.



Under the convenient return option, the customer is required to drop off their item at a location within 5 miles of their delivery address, with most refunds credited to customer's accounts within 2 hours of the return being initiated.



During the holidays, items shipped and fulfilled by Amazon between November 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019 can be returned until January 31, 2020. The return-eligible items, weighing under 50 pounds, can be returned within 30 days of delivery for a full refund.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX