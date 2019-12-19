The following information is based on the press release from Data Respons ASA (Data Respons) published on December 19, 2019 and may be subject to change. AKKA Technologies SE has announced a voluntary cash offer to acquire all outstanding shares of Data Respons, whereby every one (1) Data Respons share held entitles their holder to a cash payment of NOK 48.00 per share. If Data Respons, as a result of the offer, requests for a de-listing of the underlying share or if the trading in the same is considered to be insufficient to support related derivatives trading, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will (1) set a new expiration day for options and forwards/future contracts in Data Respons (DAT) and (2) settle the contracts at Fair Value according to the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=750927