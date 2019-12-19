Technavio has been monitoring the global cleansing lotion market and the market is poised to grow by USD 641.39 million during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global cleansing lotion market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 147-page research report with TOC on " Cleansing Lotion Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The increasing demand for beauty products and multifunctional use of cleansing lotions is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Professionals such as personal stylists and models in the fashion industry extensively use products like foundations, concealers, and other makeup items. This is driving the demand for cleansing lotions as they are used as a makeup removal product. The growth of fashion industry in countries including France, India, South Korea, the US, and the UK will further boost the purchase volume of cleansing lotion products and premium BPC products. The sales volume of cleansing lotions is also higher in developed regions owing to a larger population base of beauty-conscious people and higher per capita spending on BPC products. Thus, the increasing demand for beauty products is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Cleansing Lotion Market Companies:

Beiersdorf AG

Beiersdorf AG is headquartered in Germany and operates the business under various segments such as Consumer and Tesa. The company offers cleansing lotions such as NIVEA REFRESHING CLEANSING MILK.

CHANEL Ltd.

CHANEL Ltd. is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business units: Haute couture, Fashion, Fine Jewelry, Watches, Sunglasses, Fragrance, Makeup, and Skincare. The company offers various cleansing lotions such as LE LAIT FRAÎCHEUR D'EAU ANTI-POLLUTION CLEANSING MILK-TO-WATER and LE LAIT ANTI-POLLUTION CLEANSING MILK.

Christian Dior SE

Christian Dior SE is headquartered in France and operates under various business segments, namely Wines and Spirits, Fashion and Leather Goods, Perfumes and Cosmetics, Watches and Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other and holding companies. The company offers various cleansing lotions such as DIOR HYDRA LIFE Micellar milk-no rinse cleanser and DIOR PRESTIGE La crème démaquillante.

Groupe Clarins

Groupe Clarins is headquartered in France and offers products through the following business segments: Clarins, My Blend, Mugler, and Azzaro. The company offers various cleansing solutions such as Cleansing milks and Cleansing Milk with Alpine Herbs.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc.

Johnson Johnson Services Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Pharmaceutical, Medical devices, and Consumer. The company offers various cleansing lotions such as AVEENO CLEAR COMPLEXION CREAM CLEANSER and Pore Refining Exfoliating Cleanser.

Cleansing Lotion Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Offline

Online

Cleansing Lotion Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

