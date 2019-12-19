Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Today, Beleave Inc. (CSE: BE) (OTC: BLEVF) ("Beleave" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Mr. Kevin Keagan as its Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, replacing Ms. Jeannette VanderMarel, who has resigned from her position. Ms. VanderMarel will maintain her position on the Company's board.

Mr. Keagan joined Beleave in October 28, 2018 as the Company's Chief Communications Officer. He brought his extensive experience, with over 25 years in capital markets working within the financial services industry, to his oversight of the operation, expansion, and direction of Beleave's communications and capital markets initiatives.

In January 2019, Kevin became Beleave's interim Chief Financial Officer, a role he performed until his appointment as CEO today.

"This has been a demanding year for the cannabis industry, and I appreciate the hard work, innovation, and determination that is required as we move steadfastly into the future," said Keagan. "I look forward to continuing to realize the benefits of our efforts, announcing new products and strategies, and evolving to grow our business in this exciting time. Canadians are increasingly looking for new and safe ways to consume cannabis, and our investments in Cannabis 2.0 products allows us to meet that demand, while maintaining strict protocols and introducing higher-margin, standardized products - strengthening our bottom line."

Beleave also announced that Debora Bielecki has voluntarily resigned from her position on Beleave's Board of Directors, effective immediately.

ABOUT BELEAVE INC.

Beleave is an ISO certified, Canadian cannabis company headquartered in the Greater Toronto Area that cultivates high-quality cannabis flower, oil and extracts for medical and recreational markets. Beleave is fully licenced to cultivate and sell medical and recreational cannabis and is leading the way through research partnerships with universities to develop pharma-grade extracts and derivatives.

Beleave is developing new product lines, including cannabis-infused products, oils, vape pens, and other novel cannabis delivery methods for 2019. Beleave has developed a network of medical cannabis clinics in Ontario and Quebec under the Medi-Green banner.



