

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As the House of Representatives was voting to impeach President Donald Trump Wednesday, the septuagenarian leader was addressing his supporters at a 'Keep America Great' rally in Michigan.



He tore apart what he called a 'radical left consumed with hatred.'



'They've been trying to impeach me from day one. After three years of sinister witch hunts, hoaxes, scams, tonight, House Democrats are trying to nullify the ballots of tens of millions of patriotic Americans,' Trump told thousands of his ardent supporters. 'The Democrats are declaring their deep hatred and disdain for the American voter.'



'Crazy Nancy Pelosi's House Democrats have branded themselves with an eternal mark of shame,' Trump told the crowd.



Earlier, as the House was heatedly debating the articles of impeachment, Trump was busy tweeting against it. He called the Democrats' arguments as 'atrocious lies by the radical left' and an 'assault on the republican party.'



Later, referring to all the Republican representatives voting against the impeachment, Trump said, 'That's what people are talking about. The Republicans are united like never before.'



Oklahoma Senator James Inhofe said the President is not going to be removed from office. The House's action is nothing more than a political sham, according to him.



Senator Ted Cruz said that when the Senate takes up Democrats' articles of impeachment, 'we will have a fair proceeding, a proceeding that respects due process, that allows both sides to present their case'.



Trump's potential rival in the presidential election Joe Biden said, 'President Trump abused his power, violated his oath of office, and betrayed our nation'. 'This is a solemn moment for our country. But in the United States of America, no one is above the law - not even the President,' he tweeted.



Another Democratic presidential aspirant Tulsi Gabbard did not vote against Trump but just noted that she was 'present' for voting.



In a historic but widely anticipated move, the House voted Wednesday evening to impeach Trump, with the decision largely coming down along party lines.



The Democrats-controlled House voted to approve two articles of impeachment - for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress - over his alleged efforts to coerce Ukraine into investigating former Vice President Joe Biden as well as his alleged attempts to obstruct the Congressional investigation.



The article of impeachment for abuse of power was approved by a vote of 230 to 197, while the article of impeachment for obstruction of Congress was passed by a vote of 229 to 198.



After the vote, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi indicated the House might delay sending the articles of impeachment to the Senate, where the Supreme Court Chief Justice would preside over the trial.



Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said he would make an announcement on the Upper House's impeachment trial at 9.30 am Thursday.



It requires a two-thirds majority to pass the articles of impeachment in the Senate, where the Republicans enjoy majority.



Only two other presidents were impeached in the United States' history - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.



