Elder Mark Moore Jr. Announces Young Leaders Conference's "Christmas Surprise" to Pay Off $400,000 Worth of Medical Debt

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Elder Mark Moore Jr. is happy to announce that the Young Leaders Conference will pay off $400,000 worth of medical debt for unsuspecting U.S. citizens. Young Leaders Conference calls the initiative "The Christmas Surprise."

Elder Mark Moore Jr. introduced the initiative as part of the Young Leaders Conference's 2020 vision.

"This donation will bring our outreach impact for 2019 to two million dollars. This was done in conjunction with RIP Medical Debt, a non profit organization that specializes in the forgiveness of medical debt." says Elder Mark Moore Jr.

The Young Leaders Conference emphasizes ministry, media, and the marketplace. The organization has directed its focus to six specific tracks, including pastors/preachers, entrepreneurs, singles, creatives, women in ministry, and ministry families. Each track offers six sessions spread out over the course of the conference, which takes place over three days in Atlanta, Georgia.

For more information, please visit https://www.exploreylc.com/.

About Elder Mark Moore Jr.

A graduate of Morehouse College, Elder Mark Moore Jr. is rising as one of his generations premier thought leaders in the areas of ministry, media and marketing. He is the host of the Young Leaders Conference which is recognized as one of the largest faith gatherings for millennials of color in the world. In addition, Elder Mark Moore Jr. serves as pastoral assistant for the Faith Covenant Church and national youth president for the Apostolic Assemblies of Christ, Inc.

For more information about Elder Mark Moore Jr., visit https://www.eldermarkmoorejr.com/.

Contact:

Elder Mark Moore Jr.

info@eldermarkmoorejr.com

SOURCE: Elder Mark Moore

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/570770/Elder-Mark-Moore-Jr-Announces-Young-Leaders-Conferences-Christmas-Surprise-to-Pay-Off-400000-Worth-of-Medical-Debt