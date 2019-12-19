Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 851223 ISIN: FR0000121485 Ticker-Symbol: PPX 
Xetra
19.12.19
12:23 Uhr
575,60 Euro
-3,50
-0,60 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
1-Jahres-Chart
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KERING SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
576,00
576,30
16:03
576,00
576,20
16:03
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KERING
KERING SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KERING SA575,60-0,60 %