Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JMSR ISIN: US26927E1047 Ticker-Symbol: E19 
Frankfurt
19.12.19
09:15 Uhr
23,200 Euro
+0,600
+2,65 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVO PAYMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVO PAYMENTS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
23,200
23,400
16:04
23,200
23,400
16:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVO PAYMENTS
EVO PAYMENTS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVO PAYMENTS INC23,200+2,65 %