Tecogen, Inc.: Tecogen Selected for Multi Megawatt Cogeneration Project in Toronto

WALTHAM, MA / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Tecogen Inc. (NASDAQ:TGEN), a clean energy company providing ultra-efficient, clean, natural gas driven on-site power, heating, and cooling equipment, is pleased to announce an order of 26 Inverde e+ cogeneration units with installed capacity of 3.25 MW to a housing development in Toronto, Ontario. The units will ship in the first 2 quarters of 2020, and adds to an existing fleet of 6 units to the same development. The customer intends to enter a 20-year service contract on all units and will ultimately lead to the establishment of an Ontario service center opening in 2020.

"This project has been in development for over a year as the customer evaluated different cogeneration technology options," noted Jeff Glick, Vice President of East Coast Sales at Tecogen. "Ultimately the value of our onboard inverter technology and associated UL and CSA certifications combined with Tecogen's longstanding service capabilities made Tecogen the best solution for this project."

The Inverde e+ cogeneration system includes a proprietary inverter system that allows fast and simple interconnection to most electric utilities. Tecogen has also incorporated the CERTS micro-grid control software which allows the unit to integrate other distributed generation assets such as battery storage, and the ability to function independently from the utility during grid outages. The Inverde e+ has UL2200, UL1741SA, CSA C22.2#100 and CSA C22.2#107 certifications, which are required by most utilities in Canada and the United States to support grid services such as demand reduction, VAR support, and frequency response. All units will be equipped with Tecogen's proprietary Ultera emissions technology, which reduces criteria emissions to levels on par with fuel cell technology.

"This order adds to an existing Tecogen fleet in Ontario of 13 cogeneration systems and 4 chillers," stated Joseph E. Gehret, Director of Field Operations at Tecogen. "To provide this customer with the best factory service, a dedicated factory service center located in the Toronto area will be established in early 2020 that will allow Tecogen to commission and maintain the Inverde fleet as units come online later in the year. We are excited by the prospect of what will be our 11th service center in North America and expect this capability to attract additional projects in this growing territory."

"We are very excited about this project and the establishment of our 11th service center," said Benjamin Locke, Tecogen CEO, adding that "Tecogen's unique technology meets the customer's critical needs including that of grid interconnect, efficiency, certifications, and most importantly, factory service. Our factory's ability to fulfill this large order within the strict timelines for the customer aided in the sale. The 20-year maintenance agreement allows us the ability to establish a new service center in the area in early 2020. This service center will also allow additional projects to be identified and supported locally, an important criteria for customers that understand the need for local factory service."

About Tecogen

Tecogen Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains high efficiency, ultra-clean, cogeneration products including natural gas engine-driven combined heat and power, air conditioning systems, and high-efficiency water heaters for residential, commercial, recreational and industrial use. The company provides cost efficient, environmentally friendly and reliable products for energy production that, through patented technology, nearly eliminate criteria pollutants and significantly reduce a customer's carbon footprint.

In business for over 35 years, Tecogen has shipped more than 3,000 units, supported by an established network of engineering, sales, and service personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.tecogen.com or contact us for a free Site Assessment.

Tecogen, InVerde e+, Ilios, Tecochill, Tecofrost, Tecopower, and Ultera are registered or pending trademarks of Tecogen Inc.

