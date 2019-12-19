Anzeige
WKN: A1KAU7 ISIN: US2681574016 Ticker-Symbol: DYXA 
Stuttgart
19.12.19
08:01 Uhr
0,665 Euro
+0,010
+1,53 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dynatronics Corporation: Dynatronics Welcomes New General Counsel and Senior Director of Sales Operations

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, UT / ACCESSWIRE / December 19, 2019 / Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT), a leading manufacturer and provider of athletic training, physical therapy, and rehabilitation products, today announced the appointment of Jennifer Keeler as General Counsel and Ed Staten as Senior Director of Sales Operations. Both positions report to Brian Baker, President and CEO of Dynatronics.

Keeler joins Dynatronics with over 20 years of experience as General Counsel, most recently for Land O'Lakes, a Fortune 200 company. During her career, she has gained significant expertise in contract negotiations, mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property protection, cross-functional advising, and compliance. As General Counsel, Keeler will be a key member of the executive team as Dynatronics continues to pursue its growth initiatives.

Staten joins Dynatronics with over 15 years of experience in sales management, most recently for 3M Healthcare where he was Sales Operations Director in its Medical Solutions Division. In addition to his tenure at 3M Healthcare, Staten has experience with KCI (Acelity), St. Jude Medical, and Depuy/J&J. As Senior Director of Sales Operations, Staten will strengthen the selling organization and position Dynatronics for growth.

"Both Jennifer and Ed bring significant capabilities to Dynatronics," commented Baker. "Jennifer brings a wealth of legal experience and management expertise that will be extremely valuable as we continue to build a scalable platform on which to execute on our strategy. Ed brings years of sales operations experience that will strengthen our selling organization and enhance our ability to fortify customer relationships and increase market share."

About Dynatronics Corporation

Dynatronics is a leading medical device company committed to providing high-quality restorative products designed to accelerate achieving optimal health. The company designs, manufactures, and sells a broad range of products for clinical use in physical therapy, rehabilitation, pain management, and athletic training. Through its distribution channels, Dynatronics markets and sells to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and consumers. The company products are marketed under a portfolio of high-quality, well-known industry brands including Bird & Cronin®, Dynatron Solaris®, Hausmann™, Physician's Choice®, and PROTEAM™, among others. More information is available at www.dynatronics.com.

Contact:

Dynatronics Corporation
Investor Relations
Jim Ogilvie
(801) 727-1755
jim.ogilvie@dynatronics.com

For additional information, please visit: www.dynatronics.com
SOURCE: Dynatronics Corporation



