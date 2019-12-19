Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Chesapeake Gold Corp (TSXV: CKG) (OTCQX: CHPGF) ("Chesapeake" or the "Company") is pleased to provide further exploration results from a bulldozer trenching program on its Crisy prospect. Crisy is one of several new grassroots discoveries generated from an on-going regional exploration program southeast of its world class Metates Project in Durango State, Mexico. Metates hosts one of the largest undeveloped gold, silver and zinc reserves in the world. Crisy is located about 15 kilometers south of Metates.

Since mid October 2019, Chesapeake has completed an additional 400 meters of bulldozer trenching at Crisy. Recent exploration has focused on extending the trenches previously reported (see CKG NR5-2019) with deeper excavation to bedrock. The trenches spaced at 80 meter intervals, cut across the prevailing, northwest-southeast strike of the mineralization over a ridge at different elevations. The new trench samples significantly expanded the width of the gold-silver mineralized zones with good grades.

TRENCHING RESULTS

Initial Trench October 2019 Expanded Trench December 2019 38 meters of 1.9 g/t gold and 11 g/t silver 177 meters of 1.0 g/t gold and 10 g/t silver including 87 meters of 1.4 g/t gold and 17 g/t silver 24 meters of 2.4 g/t gold and 80 g/t silver 88 meters of 1.3 g/t gold and 28 g/t silver including 41 meters of 2.0 g/t gold and 56 g/t silver 19 meters of 0.8 g/t gold and 92 g/t silver 24 meters of 0.8 g/t gold and 75 g/t silver 43 meters of 1.4 g/t gold and 75 g/t silver 66 meters of 1.1 g/t gold and 51 g/t silver

Approximately 200 meters to the northwest, a trench located 100 meters below the stockwork mineralized zone cut the silicified structure including post-mineral felsic dikes and returned values ranging from 0.2 g/t to 1.0 g/t gold over 40 meters. In addition, 300 meters to the southeast, outcrops of subparallel quartz structures returned high grade values including 4 meters of 3.8 g/t gold, 34 g/t silver; 4 meters of 2.8 g/t gold, 487 g/t silver and 3 meters of 4.3 g/t gold, 934 g/t silver. A recent bulldozer trench in this area cut a 50 meter wide quartz breccia-vein swarm. Assay results are pending. Chesapeake plans to excavate additional test trenches in this southeast extension area.

To date, the bulldozer trenching at Crisy focused in the southern portion of a larger northwest-southeast trending mineralized corridor over 6 kilometers long, 2.5 kilometers wide with at least 400 meters of vertical extent. Along this trend, numerous sulfide-bearing quartz breccias, veins and silicified stockwork zones with disseminated gold-silver mineralization have been mapped and sampled. Mineralization is associated with deep seated faults and typically hosted within Cretaceous-age fine-grained sandstone and shale which are locally altered to sericite rich rocks especially near the contact with intrusive felsic dikes.

So far, two additional target areas have been identified along trend 3 kilometers to the northwest and a third target, 2 kilometers southeast of the trenching program. The three targets have similar host rock alterations and quartz mineralized structures to the area of the bulldozer trenching. Preliminary sampling of each target returned 9 meters of 1 g/t gold and 2 meters of 2.7 g/t gold, 5 meters of 1 g/t gold, 17 g/t silver and 3 meters of 4.6 g/t gold, respectively.

District reconnaissance will continue in 2020 to discover and define additional mineralized zones targeting quartz stockworks, disseminations and breccia-vein swarms. Excellent potential exists within the extensive hydrothermal system at Crisy to develop a multiple areas mining camp. Planned exploration includes mechanized trenching, channel sampling, geological mapping and geophysical surveys.

Presently, Chesapeake is well funded with $17.5 million in cash and marketable securities.

ALS Global was the analytical laboratory used for the samples included in this release. The samples were crushed and ground at ALS facilities in Zacatecas, Mexico and a representative sample split was sent to Vancouver, Canada for assaying using ALS methods Au-ICP21 and ME-ICP61.

Alberto Galicia, P. Geo, Chesapeake's Vice President Exploration and a Qualified Person as defined by NI43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this release.

For more information on Chesapeake and its Metates Project and regional exploration program, please visit our website at www.chesapeakegold.com or contact investor relations at 604-731-1094.

