Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tetra Bio-Pharma (OTC: TBPMF) ("the Company"), a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada authorized, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. CEO of the Company, Dr. Guy Chamberland, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's current therapies. "Our lead product is called CAUMZ," explained Dr. Chamberland, noting that this drug represents the second generation of their original drug, PPP001. "We were very successful in being able to develop the second generation," shared Dr. Chamberland, adding that the Company also developed intellectual property during this time. "This lead to the creation of the PPP011, which is a synthetic version and is highly purified," he added.

Dr. Chamberland then expanded on the Company's additional drugs and treatments, including HCC011. This drug was developed for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma and was derived from PPP011, allowing for an easier and more cost effective manufacturing process. "Our last program is our ophthalmics program, which is called PPP003," said Dr. Chamberland. "Now we're finalizing the IND enabling studies, which is the data we need to be allowed to go into Phase II," he shared, adding that the Company will likely begin human testing for this drug in Q3.

Jolly then asked about the potential of cannabinoids in the healthcare industry. Dr. Chamberland shared that the potential of cannabinoids is exceptional and elaborated on the Company's strategy to develop inhaled cannabis based drugs. "This is the advantage to what we've done. We've recreated what was inhaled synthetically," said Dr. Chamberland.

"The next step for us is finalizing our plans to scale up to a commercial level," shared Dr. Chamberland, adding that the Company will also move forward with the production of PPP011. "The next step will be getting the clinical data - if it's favorable, which we strongly believe it will be, then afterwards it's just putting together the marketing application," said Dr. Chamberland. He also noted that this would make the Company the first in the industry to bring a cannabinoid-inhaled drug to the market.

Jolly then asked about the Company's FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. "The Orphan Drug is for the ability of THC to act as an anti-cancer - basically to stop the progression of tumors," explained Dr. Chamberland, noting that THC has also been recognized to treat symptoms of nausea, vomiting, and loss of appetite in cancer patients.

To close the interview, Dr. Chamberland shared that the Company has spent significant time developing a portfolio of intellectual property, adding that the applications for these technologies include chronic pain and inflammation in the opthalmic space. "We've also created several joint ventures," shared Dr. Chamberland. "I think in the long run being 50% owners of even our joint ventures will bring a lot of rewards to our shareholders," closed Dr. Chamberland.

About Tetra Bio-Pharma

Tetra Bio-Pharma (TSXV: TBP) (OTC: TBPMF) is a biopharmaceutical leader in cannabinoid-based drug discovery and development with a Health Canada approved, and FDA reviewed, clinical program aimed at bringing novel prescription drugs and treatments to patients and their healthcare providers. The Company has several subsidiaries engaged in the development of an advanced and growing pipeline of Bio Pharmaceuticals, Natural Health and Veterinary Products containing cannabis and other medicinal plant-based elements. With patients at the core of what we do, Tetra Bio-Pharma is focused on providing rigorous scientific validation and safety data required for inclusion into the existing bio pharma industry by regulators, physicians and insurance companies.

