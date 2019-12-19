

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines said it will start daily nonstop service from its hub at San Francisco International Airport to the Irish capital of Dublin from June 5, 2020, with the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.



United is the only U.S. airline to offer daily flights direct to Dublin from the West Coast. The airline, which has served Ireland for more than two decades, has already been operating flights to Dublin from its other hubs.



Currently, Irish carrier Aer Lingus is the only airline flying nonstop services between San Francisco and Dublin.



'Dublin and the Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech. Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business,' said Patrick Quayle, United's Vice President of International Network.



United already offers customers direct flights to Dublin from three of its other hubs, including Chicago O'Hare, Washington Dulles and Newark/New York. The company also provides seasonal service to Shannon, Ireland from Newark/New York.



United operates more than 300 flights daily from its San Francisco hub to over 100 cities in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.



The airline also offers nonstop service out of San Francisco to six major European cities - Amsterdam, Frankfurt, London, Munich, Paris and Zurich.



In October, Air New Zealand and United Airlines said they would begin the only nonstop service between New Zealand and the U.S. East Coast in October 2020.



Air New Zealand said it will commence a three-times weekly nonstop service between Auckland and New York/Newark, further strengthening the joint venture relationship between Air New Zealand and United Airlines.



