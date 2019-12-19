Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 710000 ISIN: DE0007100000 Ticker-Symbol: DAI 
Xetra
19.12.19
15:30 Uhr
49,455 Euro
-0,855
-1,70 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
EURO STOXX 50
Prime Standard
STOXX Europe 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
49,370
49,375
15:45
49,375
49,380
15:45
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
DAIMLER
DAIMLER AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DAIMLER AG49,455-1,70 %