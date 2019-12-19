BERLIN, December 19 (WNM/Reuters) - Germany is closely monitoring developments at Daimler after a second Chinese company moved to take a big stake in the maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, an economy ministry official said. Reuters reported on Sunday that Daimler's main Chinese joint venture partner BAIC planned to double its stake to around 10% in order to upstage rival Chinese automaker Geely, which owns 9.69% of the German company. The ministry said that while the companies' combined 20% holding ...

