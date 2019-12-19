Global real estate services firm Cushman Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) announced today its intention to acquire Réponse, a leading design build contractor in France, subject to regulatory approvals. The deal is expected to complete early in 2020.

Réponse's 110 employees work on the design and delivery of retail, commercial office, hospitality and healthcare projects that deliver clients' requirements and enhance their operational performance.

The strategic acquisition will complement and strengthen Cushman Wakefield's business in France, adding a leading in-house design build capability alongside its existing services which include Agency, Asset Services, Capital Markets, Development, Hospitality, Occupier Services and Valuation Advisory.

Antoine Derville, Head of France at Cushman Wakefield, said: "This acquisition expands our service offering in France, allowing us to better support our clients. It is a complementary step as we already advise clients on how best to optimise their workplaces. The addition of Réponse's highly-regarded team of engineers, architects, designers and project managers provides an in-house Design Build solution to turn that vision into reality."

Réponse President Christophe Gellé will continue to develop this business line in France, offering clients a 'turnkey' or single provider design build option alongside the firm's existing project management services, depending on their individual requirements.

Christophe Gellé, President of Réponse, said: "We are delighted to be joining forces with Cushman Wakefield and see a strong cultural fit between our two companies. Our shared vision and client-centric approach will result in new development opportunities for us. It will also strengthen our ability to support our clients throughout the real estate value chain, from the strategy on their assets to the delivery of development projects."

Réponse will be integrated into the firm's Project Development Services skill line which also provides project management, building consultancy, interior design, building engineering and cost consultancy.

Colin Wilson, Chief Executive Officer, EMEA, Cushman Wakefield, said: "This acquisition in France strengthens us in a key market for our firm. We will continue strengthening our capabilities to ensure we always have the geographic coverage, integrated services and deep insight into local markets to deliver outstanding results for our clients."

Benjamin Liagre, Managing Director of the family holding Liagre Participations, first shareholder of Réponse Group, said: "As co-founder and leader of Réponse for more than 20 years, many of them alongside Christian Liagre, I am immensely proud of the company's achievements to date and I am, along with my partners Rothschild Co and 123 Investment Managers, deeply pleased to allow all Réponse employees to participate in a new journey within the established and respected company that is Cushman Wakefield."

About Réponse

Founded in 1987, Réponse is one of the leaders in Design Build business in France with 110 employees. The company is involved in all types of projects: Offices, Shops, Hotels and Restaurants, Health Real Estate, etc. It is a preferred partner of occupiers who now place the work environment and company performance at the heart of their concerns. To learn more, visit: www.reponse.fr

About Cushman Wakefield

Cushman Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global real estate services firm that delivers exceptional value for real estate occupiers and owners. Cushman Wakefield is among the largest real estate services firms with approximately 51,000 employees in 400 offices and 70 countries. In 2018, the firm had revenue of $8.2 billion across core services of property, facilities and project management, leasing, capital markets, valuation and other services. To learn more, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com or follow @CushWake on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005478/en/

Contacts:

For Further Information Contact:

Richard Coleman

Head of EMEA Communications

+44 20 3296 4326

richard.coleman@cushwake.com

Lauren Joselyn

Communications Manager

+44 20 3296 3034

Lauren.joselyn@cushwake.com