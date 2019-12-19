SDV 2025 ZDP plc (SDVP) SDV 2025 ZDP plc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* *SDV 2025 ZDP plc* The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/12/2019) of GBP61.35m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 18/12/2019) of GBP45.67m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 18/12/2019 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 219.05p 20,850,000 including unaudited current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - 215.32p excluding current period revenue* *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 18/12/2019 ISIN: GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP Sequence No.: 36422 EQS News ID: 940461 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)