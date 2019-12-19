

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - For the eighth consecutive year, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been selected as the Best Place to Work in the U.S. Federal Government.



'NASA's selection as the Best Place to Work in Government for the eighth year in a row is a testament to the excellence of our workforce and their determination to maintain America's leadership in space exploration,' said NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine.



'Throughout this year as I have visited each of our centers, I have personally witnessed their unparalleled commitment to accomplishing our mission,'he said in a statement.



As the national space agency of the United States, NASA has led the charge in the country's space exploration for more than six decades. It is aiming to send the first woman and next man to the Moon by 2024 and human exploration of Mars.



Other top federal agencies in 2019 for Best Places to Work include the Department of Health and Human Services, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the U.S. International Trade Commission and the Office of the Inspector General at the Tennessee Valley Authority.



The annual Best Places to Work in the Federal Government rankings are produced by the nonprofit, nonpartisan Partnership for Public Service and global management consulting firm Boston Consulting Group.



Considered as the most comprehensive and authoritative rating of employee engagement in U.S. federal government, it measures employee engagement government-wide as well as at individual departments, agencies and subcomponents.



The rankings are based on responses from nearly 883,000 employees who are working at 490 federal agencies and subcomponents to the Office of Personnel Management's annual Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey.



In 2019, the rankings show a federal employee engagement score of 61.7 out of 100, a 0.5 point drop compared to 2018.



The data shows small improvements in employee attitudes in eight of 10 categories that measure the work experience.



The categories that declined were pay and support for diversity.



'The 2019 data highlights the need for federal leaders to step up efforts to improve the employee work experience,' said Max Stier, president and CEO of the Partnership for Public Service.



As in past years, the federal government continues to lag well behind the private sector in employee engagement.



According to data provided by employee research firm Mercer | Sirota, the 2019 engagement score for private sector employees is 77.0 out of 100, which is 15.3 points higher than the federal government.



Only 11 of the government's 70 large, midsize and small agencies included in the Best Places to Work rankings scored above the private sector average this year. They include NASA, the Federal Trade Commission and the Peace Corps.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX