2019 has been a transformational year for ReNeuron, marked by impressive initial data from the human retinal progenitor cells (hRPC) programme in retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and the initiation of a China partnership with Fosun Pharma (milestone payments of up to £80m and double-digit royalties). In the RP programme, positive data were presented at the AAO annual meeting in San Francisco on eight patients, which further reinforces the data presented earlier in the year. However, long-term durability of effect remains a key question. Further data are expected in H120. In ReNeuron's CTX PISCES III trial in stroke disability patients, the company recently updated its trial design to improve the speed of patient recruitment. Data are expected in mid-2021. We value ReNeuron at £197m.

