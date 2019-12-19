"Open Korea, Open the Way to Win Together"

SIMTOS 2020 (Seoul International Manufacturing Technology Show 2020), Korea's biggest manufacturing technology exhibition, will be held at KINTEX in Goyang City, Gyeonggi Province from March 31 (Tuesday) to April 4 (Saturday) in 2020 under the slogan of "Capture the Future: 4th Industrial Revolution."

SIMTOS 2020 (Seoul International Manufacturing Technology Show 2020), Korea's biggest manufacturing technology exhibition hosted by the Korea Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association(KOMMA), will be held at KINTEX in Korea from March 31 to April 4 in 2020 under the slogan of "Capture the Future: 4th Industrial Revolution." About 1,300 companies from 35 countries will exhibit some 7,000 products.

SIMTOS is a manufacturing technology exhibition to show paradigm shifts in manufacturing such as the development of smart manufacturing in the era of 4th Industrial Revolution. Launched in 1984, it has grown into the biggest manufacturing technology exhibition in Korea attracting more than 100,000 visitors.

About 1,300 companies from 35 countries including Germany, the United States, Japan, and China will exhibit some 7,000 products. The organizer, Korea Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (KOMMA) expects more than 100,000 people to visit the show.

All about manufacturing technology will be on display on the total area of 102,431 square meters of 10 halls in KINTEX 1 and 2. The exhibition space is divided into six major pavilions for metal cutting die mold working; manufacturing automation, CAD/CAM, measuring systems robotics; metal cutting-off, press welding; cutting tools related equipment; parts, materials motion controls; 3D printing related equipment.

Visitors to SIMTOS 2020 can find emerging manufacturing technologies fitting the trends of smart manufacturing and digital processing, such as CAD/CAM, 3D printers, automation solutions and robotics, in addition to traditional manufacturing technologies centered on metal processing, such as cutting tools, parts, measuring instruments, laser and cutting machines.

During the exhibition, conferences on the future of manufacturing technology will take place for the exchange of information on the latest trends of smart manufacturing industry and business in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution.

About 70 programs will progress as part of the International Manufacturing Innovation Conference. Those interested in the International Manufacturing Innovation Conference register for attendance at http://conference-simtos.org. Especially, there are several benefits for foreign visitors. Foreigners can take the conference free. Also, all programs of the conference are nominally held in Korea, but they are translated simultaneously into English.

SIMTOS 2020 will also hold "Matchmaking4U," a business meeting program under the motto of "Open Korea" to help companies find new buyers at home and abroad and have business meetings with exhibitors. It will offer participants a chance to establish global networks needed to open up markets and make deals. It is noteworthy that the secretariat of SIMTOS plans to invite many Indian buyers in a bid to help exhibitors enter the Indian market. Those interested in Matchmaking4U must apply for participation at http://b2b.simtos.org.

SIMTOS 2020 is hosted by the Korea Machine Tool Manufacturers' Association (http://www.komma.org), and supported by Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy (MOTIE), Gyeonggi Provincial Government, Goyang City Government, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA), the Korea Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), the Korea International Trade Association (KITA), and the Korea Federation of SMEs (K-BIZ). For more information, visit www.simtos.org.

