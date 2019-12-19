Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour helps a small team of app developers overcome the challenges of gaining media traction.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - December 19, 2019) - Developers looking to break into the highly competitive gaming and trivia scene are utilizing Newswire's Earned Media Advantage Guided Tour to help promote a new mobile app. The integrated, on-demand media and marketing communications utility has been instrumental in the team's recent growth and emergence in the mobile trivia market, having received attention from organizations including BetaKit and AdExchanger.





Figure 1: Newswire Helps App Developers Gain Media Traction and Increase Growth in Competitive Mobile Market



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6522/50875_Newswirelogo1.jpg

"Mobile app development is a fast-growing industry, and we're excited to prove the Guided Tour's versatility in working with this great team to penetrate such a relatively new market," says Charlie Terenzio, Director of Earned Media Strategy at Newswire. "These guys have developed a really fun and innovative app that has already changed some of its users' lives, so it was only a matter of overcoming the challenges of having a small team and the lack of a dedicated strategy to get in front of the right people to grow their brand."

By supplementing their grassroots efforts with an integrated media and marketing communications plan put together by Newswire's experts, the app developers have gained traction from media outlets and industry organizations that have in turn helped to grow their player base. Through planning, outreach and developing connections, the Guided Tour has enabled the development team to focus on consistently improving their app by listening to user feedback and building out new features.

Customers on the Guided Tour have the advantage of a dedicated Earned Media Advantage Strategist (EMAS) who is assigned to develop the right strategy, handle the implementation and management of their campaigns without the need of hiring additional staff or an FTE. The entire program allows Guided Tour customers to achieve business goals through an integrated media and marketing communications strategy that transforms into an effective go to market strategy.

"We're confident in our ability to help small teams achieve their media and marketing goals through finding additional channels to promote their work and expanding their audience. Using the Guided Tour has played a significant role in negating the challenges of having a smaller team," added Terenzio, "Leveraging our team's expertise, production and performance has been instrumental in the developers' ability to overcome the challenges of maintaining a lean, agile organization and focus their resources on creating a one-of-a-kind user experience."

Customers can now transform owned media (press releases) into the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media spend and increased sales. As a result, customers can lower their costs of press releases, increase the value of each release and lower paid-media costs while shortening the journey for the Earned Media Advantage.

The journey is designed to empower the Earned Media Advantage by developing a plan that is based on a media communications survey that defines press release content value and distribution. Customers are also provided a media communications calendar, services to set up, operate and manage media databases, media monitoring alerts, statistical analysis, reporting and media room news collection and sharing to ensure Customer Success.

Download How the Earned Media Advantage is Transforming Business and discover how to empower your go to market strategies with the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, generate greater return on media and marketing communications spend and increased sales.

