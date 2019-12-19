Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence engagement

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005514/en/

The US telecom sector is witnessing massive transformations driven by advanced technologies and the ongoing shift in business models. However, inability to scale internal digitization initiatives, failure to prioritize workforce planning, inefficacy to combat the growing CapEx burden, and failure to adapt to changing regulatory frameworks are some of the major challenges faced by companies in the telecom sector. Amid these rapid transformations and rising industry challenges, telecom companies will need to realign business models and keep a close watch on market trends to gain a competitive advantage.

Our market intelligence engagement can help you embrace the right opportunities and make strategic business decisions. Request a free proposal today.

Engagement Overview

This success story offers comprehensive insights on how Infiniti's market intelligence solution helped a company in the US telecom sector to seize opportunities for inorganic growth, service innovations, and diversification through M&A and strategic alliances. Also, this article highlights the approach undertaken by the experts at Infiniti Research to help the client better compete in the market, in terms of capabilities, prices, and service offerings.

Business Challenges Faced: The client, a telecom company, witnessed a huge decline in their market share and faced tough competition from other major players in the US. Also, owing to GDPR or General Data Protection Regulations, consumers' concerns about the use of their online data were continuing to increase. The client, therefore, needed to ensure that their customers' data and experiences are safe and secure. Besides, the client wanted to make the right choices around infrastructure switch-off, spin-off, and sharing. To do so, they approached the experts at Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Other key challenges that the client encountered include:

Ineffective digital growth and diversification strategy

Underestimating changing imperatives in privacy, security and trust

Inability to combat the growing CapEx burden

Want to identify the business opportunities that new technological innovations will open up in the US telecom sector? Contact us to leverage our market intelligence solution.

The Solution Offered: Infiniti's market intelligence engagement comprised of a technology assessment, risk management engagement, and market opportunity assessment.

Infiniti's market intelligence engagement helped the telecom industry client to:

Develop innovative business models and seize profitable business opportunities

Keep up with regulatory requirements and ensure the safety of consumers' data

Prioritize workforce planning and build employee engagement

Make the right choices around infrastructure switch-off, spin-off, and sharing

Develop actionable risk management strategies to tackle rising market risks

Enhance market share by 37%

Wondering how your business can benefit from our market intelligence solution? Request more information from our experts.

Request the complete success story for comprehensive insights: A Telecom Industry Client Developed Innovative Business Models and Seized Profitable Opportunities with Market Intelligence Engagement

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191219005514/en/

Contacts:

Infiniti Research

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 844 778 0600

UK: +44 203 893 3400

https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us