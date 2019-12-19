EY named a leader in Worldwide Change Consulting Services by IDC MarketScape

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- EY has been named a worldwide leader in change consulting services by the IDC MarketScape. The report, IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Change Consulting Services 2019 Vendor Assessment, features analysis of the five largest business consultancy firms with broad change consulting portfolios spanning IDC's research coverage, and with global or regional importance.

According to the report, "based on client feedback and IDC analysts' evaluation, EY is seen to offer high-quality staff and excels at its ability to help clients with their employee management through training initiatives and at continually refreshing and deepening its consultants' skills to keep up with changing issues, approaches and insights."

Mike Bertolino, EY Global People Advisory Services Leader, says:

"Putting people at the center of everything we do is one of the key pillars of the EY approach to transformation. An unwavering focus on the employee 'experience' of change creates a powerful impact at every stage of the change journey, which in turn drives better transformation outcomes. By combining a people-led approach with customizable technology solutions, EY teams provide insights that help organizations adapt effectively to the continuous change cycle. Market feedback like this is testament to EY strategy and we are pleased that the efforts have been recognized by the IDC MarketScape."

Bjoern Stengel, Senior Research Analyst, Worldwide Business Consulting Services at IDC says:

"Consulting services focusing on organizational and cultural change have become a critical component of successful digital transformation endeavors. Clients are particularly interested in using change consulting projects to create more effective and efficient businesses, reduce cost and navigate change through an agile business model."

