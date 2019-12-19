Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PRDK ISIN: NL0013654783 Ticker-Symbol: 1TY 
Tradegate
19.12.19
17:11 Uhr
65,50 Euro
+0,34
+0,52 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSUS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
65,22
65,68
17:31
65,29
65,49
17:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
PROSUS
PROSUS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PROSUS NV65,50+0,52 %