

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) said it targets to double the sales of electric vehicles by 2021. It has already delivered half a million electric cars to customers worldwide.



'Half a million vehicles is the best proof: Our broad range of electrified vehicles is meeting exact customer needs. Now, we are stepping up the pace significantly: We aim to have one million electrified vehicles on the roads within two years,' said Oliver Zipse, Chairman of the Board of Management of BMW AG.



BMW said that one-fourth of the total vehicles sold in Europe will be electrified by 2021. This should reach one third by 2025 and half in 2030. It currently has 12 electrified vehicle models.



BMW said that by next year, the BMW X3 will become the first model of the company to be available with four different drive train variants, which will be diesel, petrol, plug-in hybrid and pure electric.



The BMW iX3 will be the first to benefit from the ground-breaking fifth generation of its electric drive trains, the company said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX