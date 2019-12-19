

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After ending the previous session nearly flat, stocks have moved modestly higher over the course of morning trading on Thursday. With the uptick, the Dow and the Nasdaq have reached new record intraday highs.



In recent trading, the major averages have reached new highs for the session. The Dow is up 95.42 points or 0.3 percent at 28,334.70, the Nasdaq is up 29.91 points or 0.3 percent at 8,857.64 and the S&P 500 is up 6.97 points or 0.2 percent at 3,198.11.



The strength on Wall Street partly reflects recent upward momentum, with stocks continuing to chug higher even as traders look for the next major catalyst.



Trading activity has remained relatively subdued, however, with some traders waiting on the sidelines until they see the details of the phase one trade deal announced by U.S. and China officials last week.



News the House officially voted to impeach President Donald Trump has also led to some caution on Wall Street, although the pro-business president is very unlikely to be removed from office.



The vote by House Democrats was historic but also widely expected, and Trump is almost sure to be acquitted by the Republican-controlled Senate.



Meanwhile, trader have largely shrugged off a disappointing batch of U.S. economic news, as the data comes from before the U.S. and China agreed on a phase one trade deal.



The Labor Department released a report before the start of trading showing initial jobless claims pulled back by much less than expected in the week ended December 14th.



The report said initial jobless claims fell to 234,000, a decrease of 18,000 from the previous week's unrevised level of 252,000. Economists had expected jobless claims to drop to 225,000.



The smaller than expected pullback came after jobless claims reached their highest level since September of 2017 in the previous week.



A separate report from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed Philadelphia-area manufacturing activity was nearly flat in the month of December.



The Philly Fed said its diffusion index for current general activity tumbled to 0.3 in December from 10.4 in November, with zero serving as the demarcation point between contraction and expansion. Economists had expected the index to dip to 8.0.



With the much bigger than expected decrease, the Philly Fed Index slumped to its lowest reading in six months.



The National Association of Realtors also released a report showing a much bigger than expected pullback in U.S. existing home sales in the month of November.



NAR said existing home sales tumbled by 1.7 percent to an annual rate of 5.35 million in November after jumping by 1.5 percent to a revised 5.44 million in October.



Economists had expected existing home sales to dip by 0.4 percent to a rate of 5.44 million from the 5.46 million originally reported for the previous month.



Energy stocks are extending a recent upward trend in morning trading, with the Philadelphia Oil Service Index and the NYSE Arca Natural Gas Index climbing by 1.5 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively.



The continued strength in the energy sector comes amid a modest increase by the price of crude oil, as crude for January delivery is rising $0.12 to $61.05 a barrel.



Networking and telecom stocks are also seeing moderate strength on the day, while gold and housing stocks have moved to the downside.



In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in another mixed performance during trading on Thursday. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index dipped by 0.3 percent, while South Korea's Kospi inched up by 0.1 percent.



The major European markets have also turned mixed on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has risen by 0.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index is down by 0.1 percent and the German DAX Index is down by 0.3 percent.



In the bond market, treasuries have climbed off their worst levels but continue to see modest weakness. As a result, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, is up by 1.1 basis points at 1.935 percent.



