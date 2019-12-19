Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 19.12.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 907441 ISIN: LV0000100501 Ticker-Symbol: UU4 
Frankfurt
19.12.19
08:07 Uhr
7,180 Euro
-0,100
-1,37 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
OLAINFARM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OLAINFARM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,200
7,760
17:13
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.12.2019 | 17:17
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Olainfarm: Financial calendar for 2020

JSC Olainfarm informs that in 2020 disclosure of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:

  • Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 12 months - on 28 February 2020;
  • Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 3 months - on 29 May 2020;
  • Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 6 months - on 31 August 2020;
  • Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 9 months - on 30 November 2020.

Audited consolidated and unconsolidated Annual Report of JSC Olainfarm for 2019 submission planned on 30 April 2020.

JSC Olainfarm is one of the biggest pharmaceutical companies in Latvia with more than 45 years of experience in production of medication and chemical and pharmaceutical products. A basic principle of company's operations is to produce reliable and effective top -quality products for Latvia and the rest of the world. Products made by the Group are being exported to more than 60 countries of the world, including the Baltics, Russia, other CIS, Europe, Asia, North America and Australia.

Additional information:
Janis Dubrovskis
Investor Relations Advisor of JSC Olainfarm
Phone: +371 29178878
Email: janis.dubrovskis@olainfarm.com

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)