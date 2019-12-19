Olainfarm: Financial calendar for 2020

JSC Olainfarm informs that in 2020 disclosure of financial results is scheduled for the following dates:



Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 12 months - on 28 February 2020;

Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 3 months - on 29 May 2020;

Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 6 months - on 31 August 2020;

Unaudited consolidated interim financial statements for 9 months - on 30 November 2020.

Audited consolidated and unconsolidated Annual Report of JSC Olainfarm for 2019 submission planned on 30 April 2020.

