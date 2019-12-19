Hembla AB has requested delisting of the company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares of Hembla AB. Short name: HEM B ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005594728 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 100378 ---------------------------- The last day of trading will be on January 10, 2020. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB