Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U57G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2019 / 17:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 5-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 113.2579 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 201001 CODE: U57G LN ISIN: LU1407888996 ISIN: LU1407888996 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U57G LN Sequence No.: 36510 EQS News ID: 940733 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 11:18 ET (16:18 GMT)