Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (TIPA LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2019 / 17:18 CET/CEST

*Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 20.0387 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 61000 CODE: TIPA LN ISIN: LU1452600197

December 19, 2019 11:18 ET (16:18 GMT)