Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2019 / 17:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 9.9525 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7069369 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 36560 EQS News ID: 940833 End of Announcement EQS News Service

December 19, 2019 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)