Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (CRNO LN) Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2019 / 17:20 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Commodities Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB EX-Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 16.7978 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4976802 CODE: CRNO LN ISIN: LU1829218582 ISIN: LU1829218582 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CRNO LN Sequence No.: 36569 EQS News ID: 940851 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 11:20 ET (16:20 GMT)