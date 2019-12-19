Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc (ASIU LN) Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2019 / 17:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor China Enterprise (HSCEI) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 150.6602 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3144635 CODE: ASIU LN ISIN: LU1900068914 ISIN: LU1900068914 Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIU LN Sequence No.: 36597 EQS News ID: 940907 End of Announcement EQS News Service

