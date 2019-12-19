Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc (SGVL LN) Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Dec-2019 / 17:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor SG Global Value Beta UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Dec-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 133.2219 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 186468 CODE: SGVL LN ISIN: LU1081771369 ISIN: LU1081771369 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SGVL LN Sequence No.: 36487 EQS News ID: 940687 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 19, 2019 11:27 ET (16:27 GMT)