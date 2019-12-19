Regulatory News:

Mediawan (Paris:MDW) announces pursuant to regulation and legal information required the cooptation of Stanislas Subra as Supervisory Board member.

Stanislas Subra, censor of the Supervisory Board since April 2018, has been coopted in place of Giacaranda Caracciolo pursuant to her resignation, for the rest of her mandate's duration.

This decision with immediate effect, adopted on 17 December 2019 by the Supervisory Board -now composed by 8 members- shall be submitted for approval to the next general shareholders' meeting.

Stanislas Subra has begun his carrier in 2007 as analyst at Caisse d'Epargne Immobilier Nexity in the real estate investment department.

In 2010, he joined Mutuelles d'Assurance des Professionnels de Santé (MACSF) as Head of Investments US and Europe.

Mediawan was founded by Pierre-Antoine Capton, Xavier Niel and Matthieu Pigasse. Since March 2017, Mediawan has completed many strategic acquisitions, becoming a new independent premium audiovisual content player and occupying a leading position in Europe. The Group operates in four subsectors: production of original drama and documentary content, operation of animation brands, distribution of audiovisual content, and publication of digital services and channels. Find out more on the Mediawan website: www.mediawan.fr

Eligible to PEA-PME ISIN code: FR0013247137/Ticker: MDW

