Kudelski Group Presents Comprehensive

Digital Security Portfolio At CES 2020

For the first time at CES, the Kudelski Group brings together its security brands demonstrating the importance of end-to-end digital security in an increasingly connected environment

Joint showcase themed "Securing your Digital Future" to feature the Group's extensive security portfolio spanning content protection, IoT and cybersecurity for consumer electronics, media and entertainment and other enterprises

Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA - December 19th 2019 - The Kudelski Group, the world leader in digital security, will showcase a comprehensive range of digital security solutions at CES 2020, highlighting the importance of content protection, cybersecurity and IoT "security by design" for consumer electronics, media and entertainment and other enterprises. NAGRA, the digital television division of the Kudelski Group, Kudelski Group IoT and Kudelski Security will be at the Venetian Meeting Rooms, Level 4, Zeno 4609, from January 7-10, 2020.

"In today's increasingly connected world, security underpins all elements in the ecosystem - from devices to services to individual pieces of content," said Nancy Goldberg, Chief Marketing Officer, DTV, and Executive Vice President Kudelski Group. "In this context, smart digital security is essential to counter cyber-threats and ensure return on investment, regardless of the industry or application. As a digital security powerhouse, the Kudelski Group is uniquely positioned to deliver end-to-end solutions that secure the systems, data and end-user. We're excited to bring the Group's security brands together at CES for the first time and show our customers how they can secure every aspect of their operation and safeguard their digital future."

Highlights of the joint showcase include:

Smart service protection and monetization for M&E service providers : NAGRA comprehensively secures all the facets of a service provider's business, leveraging the Kudelski Group's IoT and cybersecurity capabilities, enables active content monetization and redefines business performance with big data and artificial intelligence.



Comprehensive Enterprise Cybersecurity: Kudelski Security will showcase its product and managed security services for enterprise IT and IoT ecosystems. Leveraging proprietary innovation, these solutions enable business while protecting data across IT, Cloud, IoT and OT/ICS environments.



IoT Data & Device Security: A growing force in securing IoT devices by design, the IoT division of the Kudelski Group ensures the long-term sustainability of IoT ecosystems and new business models. Solutions and services include IoT Security Design & Evaluation, IoT Security Platform, IoT Managed Security Services.

About the Kudelski Group

The Kudelski Group (SIX: KUD.S) is a world leader in digital security and a provider of end-to-end convergent media solutions, including services and applications requiring access control and rights management to secure the revenue in digital television, internet, mobile and interactive applications. The Group also offers cybersecurity solutions and services focused on helping companies assess risks and vulnerabilities and protect their data and systems. It also supplies integrated solutions to manage access control of people and vehicles to sites and events. The Kudelski Group is headquartered in Cheseaux-sur-Lausanne, Switzerland and Phoenix (AZ), USA. For more information, please visit www.nagra.com.

Media Contacts

Cédric Alber

Kudelski Group

Director - Media relations

+41 79 647 61 71

+1 (415) 962-5005

cedric.alber@nagra.com