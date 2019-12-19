Read the Complete Success Story for Comprehensive Insights

Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent engagement that sheds light on the importance of location analytics in the retail industry

The case study aligns perfectly with Quantzig's commitment to helping its clients transform business processes using advanced location analytics solutions that offer comprehensive insights on geography, customer interests, and demographics.

Rapid technological developments within the retail industry have given rise to noticeable transformations that have dramatically changed the business landscape. Owing to the strong competition from online retailers, traditional retailers have started to shift focus and accommodate change as a crucial aspect of their business process. As a result, brick-and-mortar stores have started adopting omnichannel marketing approaches to orchestrate with the analytical and highly targeted approaches used by online retailers. With a similar intention the client, a big-box retailer approached Quanztig to leverage its location analytics expertise to evaluate the performance of individual SKUs based on the location data.

Key Questions Answered

1. How can location analytics help retail companies?

2. Why is location analytics in retail crucial from a business point of view?

3. How big-box retailers can benefit by leveraging location analytics?

According to Quantzig's location analytics experts, "Location analytics in retail acts as a key differentiator that helps businesses to visualize and analyze business data using geography as the reference point."

How Location Analytics Helped the Retailer

1: Generate an additional revenue of 25% from the DIY category

2: Integrate transactional data sets with the gathered location data

3: Develop heat maps to track footfall and traffic patterns

As location analytics in retail becomes a key differentiator, retailers must leverage advanced analytics solutions to streamline processes and offer personalized experiences to their customers.

