SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt

This communication or the information contained therein are not being issued and may not be distributed in the United States of America, Canada, Australia or Japan and do not constitute an offer of securities for sale in such countries.

Luzern, 19. Dezember 2019 - SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH, ein weltweit führendes Unternehmen für Speziallangstahl, gibt heute die Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots im Rahmen der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung von mindestens CHF 325 Millionen bekannt. Bis zu 2'511'085'200 neue Aktien, welche nicht durch bestehende Aktionäre im Rahmen des Bezugsrechtsangebots gültig gezeichnet wurden, werden für die Zuteilung im internationalen Angebot vorgesehen. Gemäss den von der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 2. Dezember 2019 beschlossenen Weisungen, werden der endgültige Ausgabepreis sowie die endgültige Anzahl neu platzierter Aktien von der Gesellschaft am letzten Tag des internationalen Angebots, dem 20. Dezember 2019, festgelegt und nach Börsenschluss bekannt gegeben.

Im Rahmen der geplanten Kapitalerhöhung von mindestens CHF 325 Millionen mittels Ausgabe von bis zu 2'953'125'000 neuen Namenaktien gibt SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH AG (die "Gesellschaft") heute die Resultate der Bezugsrechtsmission bekannt. Die Bezugsfrist für die neuen Aktien endete gestern um 12.00 Uhr (MEZ) und die bestehenden Aktionäre haben für jeden der möglichen Ausgabepreise neue Aktien gemäss nachfolgender Tabelle gezeichnet:

Ausgabepreis pro neue Aktie Anzahl gültig gezeichnete neue Aktien CHF 0.20 442'039'800 CHF 0.25 221'289'877 CHF 0.30 111'767'019

Bis zu 2'511'085'200 neue Aktien, welche nicht durch bestehende Aktionäre im Rahmen des Bezugsrechtsangebots gültig gezeichnet wurden, werden für die Zuteilung im internationalen Angebot vorgesehen. Die BigPoint Holding AG ("BigPoint") hat sich unter Vorbehalt der Erfüllung gewisser Bedingungen verpflichtet, bei der Kapitalerhöhung neue Aktien im Wert von bis zu CHF 325 Millionen zu zeichnen ("Backstop Bid"). Der wirtschaftlich Berechtigte an der BigPoint ist Martin Haefner. Gemäss den von der ausserordentlichen Generalversammlung vom 2. Dezember 2019 beschlossenen Weisungen soll die geplante Kapitalerhöhung den Betrag von CHF 325 Million nur übersteigen, um zu ermöglichen, dass Liwet Holding AG ("Liwet") nach Vollzug der Kapitalerhöhung nicht mehr und nicht weniger als 25% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte an der Gesellschaft hält und um es der BigPoint und Herrn Haefner zu ermöglichen, eine Beteiligung von nicht mehr und nicht weniger als 37,5% des Aktienkapitals und der Stimmrechte an der Gesellschaft zu erreichen. Demzufolge ist es möglich, dass keine oder nur eine sehr geringe Anzahl neuer Aktien für die Zuteilung an andere Investoren als die BigPoint und Liwet im internationalen Angebot zur Verfügung stehen.

Der endgültige Ausgabepreis sowie die endgültige Anzahl neu platzierter Aktien wird von der Gesellschaft am letzten Tag des internationalen Angebots, dem 20. Dezember 2019, basierend auf (i) den im Rahmen des Bezugsrechtsangebots gezeichneten neuen Aktien, (ii) dem im Rahmen des internationalen Angebots durchgeführten Bookbuilding und (iii) dem Ziel, einen möglichst hohen Ausgabepreis zu erzielen, sofern das Aktienkapital der Gesellschaft um mindestens CHF 325 Millionen erhöht wird, festgelegt und nach Börsenschluss an der SIX Swiss Exchange bekannt gegeben.

Die Kotierung und der erste Handelstag der neuen Namenaktien an der SIX Swiss Exchange erfolgen voraussichtlich am 9. Januar 2020.

Für weitere Informationen:

Dr. Ulrich Steiner

Vice President Corporate Communications, Investor Relations & CSR

Telefon +41 (0) 41 581 4120

u.steiner@schmolz-bickenbach.com

www.schmolz-bickenbach.com

Über SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH

Die SCHMOLZ + BICKENBACH Gruppe ist heute einer der führenden Anbieter individueller Lösungen im Bereich Spezialstahl-Langprodukte weltweit. Sowohl bei Werkzeugstahl als auch bei rostfreiem Langstahl zählt der Konzern zu den führenden Herstellern im globalen Markt und gehört zu den beiden grössten Unternehmen in Europa für legierten und hochlegierten Edelbaustahl. Mit über 10 000 Mitarbeitern und eigenen Produktions- und Distributionsgesellschaften in über 30 Ländern auf fünf Kontinenten gewährleistet das Unternehmen die globale Betreuung und Versorgung seiner Kunden und bietet ihnen weltweit ein komplettes Portfolio aus Produktion und Sales & Services. Sie profitieren von der technologischen Expertise des Unternehmens, der weltweit konstant hohen Produktqualität sowie der detaillierten Kenntnis lokaler Märkte.

